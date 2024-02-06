Driver and mate allegedly kill new father

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Bakary Sabally from Basse Sare Mansong was reportedly killed by a driver and his mate after they hit him with a metal bar on his head during an altercation.

The 30-year-old man better known as ‘Momodou’ around his locale, had an altercation with a driver and his mate (apprentice) on his return from a shopping trip for the christening of his newly born daughter.

Momodou’s sister, Habsa Sabally, told The Standard: “Bakary went to Basse on Saturday with his younger sister to buy items for his daughter’s naming ceremony. He loaded the items on the vehicle and on the way he had an argument with the driver’s mate about the fare and it escalated into a fistfight. When the driver saw his mate fighting with my brother, he stopped the vehicle, removed a metal bar and hit Bakary on the head. He was bleeding profusely and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. But some witnesses said he died on the spot.”

She said the body was taken to the main referral Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul, where an autopsy is expected to be conducted on it today.

Bakary is survived by a son and two girls. Habsa said his brother’s killing has left the community shaken.

Police spokesperson, ASP Binta Njie, confirmed the case.

She said Bakary was jointly assaulted by two suspects, one of whom is the driver, from Sare Koki and Samba Tako villages.

“The victim after being assaulted fell down and became unconscious. He was taken to the Basse Health Centre where he was confirmed dead. The case file is with the CID and investigations are ongoing.”