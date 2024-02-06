2 JUDGES ASSIGNED TO SPECIAL CRIMINAL DIVISION

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Following the setting up of the Special Criminal Division of the High Court on 26th January this year, Chief Justice Hassan Jallow has assigned two judges to the court, judicial sources informed The Standard.

The two are Justice Ebrima Jaiteh and Justice Sidi K Jobarteh.

The Special Criminal Division of the High Court will have jurisdiction over the local trial of cases arising from the implementation of the recommendations of the Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) and of the Government White Paper. The division will in addition exercise its mandate over other criminal cases ordinarily falling under the jurisdiction of the high court and those assigned to it by the chief justice.

The establishment of the division is expected to facilitate the better management of criminal cases generally and of the TRRC cases in particular.

The Special Criminal Division will complement other measures by the executive and legislature in this regard, a statement from the Office of the Chief Justice at the beginning of the year, stated.