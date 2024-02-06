- Advertisement -

Of late, there have been many reports of missing people in The Gambia. Sometimes, these include children going missing and at other times it is grownups that are reported missing by family members. In these cases, the police have to be invited to investigate.

This is a security issue which needs to be looked into and solutions found urgently. The persistent rumors that there are people who are taking people (mostly children) and using them for rituals have to be thoroughly investigated and put to rest once and for all.

In the past few weeks, reports of missing persons have been too frequent and it is raising eyebrows such that some parents now think twice before sending their children – especially girls – outside late in the evenings.

It is true that there still remains some form of superstition in society and this leads to the belief that there are rituals involving the abduction and sacrificing of small children and the like. It is high time the police conduct a thorough investigation into these incidents and make the findings public so that people will get more enlightened.

Once that possibility is ruled out, people will know that if someone goes missing, it is either that a crime has been committed or the person simply does not want to be found. The third possibility is that s/he may have some medical problem which might be preventing them from coming home.

Using technology tools are very good ways of helping both the missing people and their loved ones. It can also greatly help the security agents to solve certain crimes in society.

The Gambia Police Force should be well equipped to go into the use of technology in the fight against crime. With the right equipment and the collaboration of companies and organisations in the technology sector, a lot of crimes can be prevented, detected, and their perpetrators prosecuted.

This will increase the safety and security in the country and the citizens will feel more safer.