Driver found guilty of stealing building materials from boss

By Amadou Jadama

Magistrate Ismaila Dibba of the Bundung magistrates’ court yesterday remanded one Ensa Kujabi after he pleaded guilty to a single count of stealing.

Prosecutors accused Kujabi of stealing building materials worth about D200,000, from his boss, Abou Jeng, a UN staff.

It is alleged that Kujabi took the items to build his own house. .

When the charge was read to him, Kujabi, who was not represented by a lawyer, pleaded guilty.

The materials stolen by the accused person includes floor kitchen and wall tiles valued at D60,000; fifty bags of cement valued at D20,000; solar lamps valued at D10,500; a tape valued at D5,000; corrugated iron sheets valued at D20,000;panasonic fan valued at D1,900; paints valued at D45,000.; garden seeds valued at D75,000 and five rolls of cable wire valued at D7,500.

Inspector Bobo Jarju, prosecuting officer, told the court that the accused was employed as a driver by the complainant Abou Jeng, a United Nations staff who was building his house in Kuntaya village. The policeman said Jeng bought building materials and kept them in his store at Sanchaba Sulay Jobe, intending to give them to the accused to take to Kuntaya.

”However one day, the complainant came and realised that his items were missing and went straight to the house of the accused only to find that the accused used the missing materials in constructing his own house,” Inspector Jarju told the court.

In his plea of mitigation, Mr Kujabi, urged the court to show mercy for him. “I have a father who is currently sick, and I also have a wife and a family to take care of. This is a mistake, and that would never happen to me again, “he begged the court.

Magistrate Dibba adjourned the matter to 10 April for sentencing.