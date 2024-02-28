Driver who killed 3 Arezki workers charged, remanded

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Police spokesperson ASP Binta Njie has confirmed to The Standard that the driver who reportedly killed three Arezki workers on Wulingkamma road has been charged and remanded at Mile 2 Central Prison pending his appearance at the high court.

Aniru Sanyang, a 36-year-old resident of Bakau, allegedly killed Abdou Jobe, Assan Jobe, and Sulayman Camara after losing control of the pick-up truck he was driving.

When contacted for updates on the matter last evening, ASP Njie said: “The driver is charged with a rash or negligent act causing death. The case is referred to the high court and the driver is remanded at Mile 2.”

The fatal accident was reported to have occurred a little past noon on Monday and involved a Toyota pick-up truck with registration number BJL 6228 P driven by Aniru.

The police said their initial investigation concluded that Sanyang’s mobile phone fell in the vehicle while he was driving, and as he was trying to pick up the phone, he lost control of the steering and ran over the Arezki workers. Three died on the spot, and the rest were taken to the hospital for treatment.