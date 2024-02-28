Police return missing euros found by Huawei driver to owner

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

A day after The Standard reported the case of the Huawei Company driver Ebrima ‘Sam’ Bojang who took 650 euros left in his car by an unknown passenger to the police, the owner who had since returned to Spain called and reclaimed his money.

The story of the rare act of honesty went viral and Fodiye Jawara, the owner of the cash contacted the editors of this paper who linked him up with Mr Bojang and the police.

Mr Jawara was stranded at the Yundum airport after a booking mix-up rendered him unable to fly back to Spain after a visit to his native Gambia in the early hours of February 12.

The Huawei driver who was returning home after dropping an outward-bound company official, gave him lift to his home in Sinchu.

The following day, the driver discovered the cash left on the back seat by the passenger. He drove to Sinchu tried but could not locate the home he dropped the passenger at, and proceeded to Wellingara Police Station where he deposited the cash with SO Edrissa Sey.

A week later, after he did not hear from the owner or the police, he reported the matter to The Standard and the story was published.

The owner of the money subsequently called and was linked up with the driver and after carrying out due diligence, SO Sey handed over the money to Jawara’s brother.

The police chief thanked the driver, Mr Bojang, for his honesty and The Standard for publishing the story.

He assured the public that the police “are always here to protect life and property and will continue to serve in that capacity”.