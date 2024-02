- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The body of a 19 year old young man was found on Bijilo beach near Kasumai Hotel yesterday morning.

According to police spokesman ASP Binta Njie, the man was identified as Allousine Gbala, a Sierra Leonean resident in Brusubi.

He was reported missing, feared drowned two days ago.

The body was evacuated by the police for the conduction of the usual post-mortem forensic examinations.