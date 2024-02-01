Ecobank staff arraigned over alleged D1M theft

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Police prosecutors in Banjul have pressed charges against one Suwaibou Sonko, a staff of Ecobank Bank. He is accused of stealing D1,361,500.00 from his employer.

The offence was allegedly committed between February and July 2023 at Ecobank Banjul branch where the accused Suwaibou Sonko was employed as a mobile teller and by virtue of that position, he allegedly stole D1,361,500.00), being monies collected from Mustapha Jallow, a customer of the bank.

The accused, who was not represented, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police prosecuting officers Spt. M Camara alongside Y S Colley applied for an adjournment to enable them to call witnesses, but did not oppose bail for the accused person.

Magistrate Krubally said the offence Mr Sonko is charged with is bailable and therefore, “since bail lies at the discretion of the court I hereby exercise my statutory judicial and judicious discretion and bail the accused Suwaibou Sonko in the sum of D1,361,500.00 with two responsible Gambian sureties both of whom must be on employment or business and do not receive a salary or proceeds of not less than D10,000 per month.”

The case continues on 14 February.