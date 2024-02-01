Senegal: PDS seeks parliamentary inquiry into candidate verification

- Advertisement -

The Senegalese parliament met yesterday in plenary looking into a proposal to set up a parliamentary commission of inquiry, initiated by the Liberty, Democracy and Change group (PDS et Cie), who claimed suspected irregularities in the verification process of sponsorships for the presidential election slated for February 25, which directly target two members of the Constitutional Council, President Cheikh Tidiane Coulibaly and Cheikh Ndiaye.

But in its Wednesday edition, Le Quotidien Newspaper reported that the parliamentary initiative may not succeed because in accordance with article 48 of the Internal Regulations of the National Assembly “a commission of inquiry cannot be created when the facts have given rise to legal proceedings and as long as these proceedings are in progress.” It added: “If a commission has already been created, its mission ends upon the opening of a judicial investigation relating to the facts which motivated its creation.”

Judge Cheikh Ndiaye, through his lawyer, Me Bamba Cissé, filed a complaint against the authors of the unsigned declaration, calling into question the integrity and impartiality of the members of the Constitutional Council during the verification operations of the sponsorships. He pointed to contempt of court, defamation, discredit on a court decision, in particular.

The AS informs that until yesterday evening the public prosecutor had not yet taken up the case.

Seneweb