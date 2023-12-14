Ecomig-Ghana commander extols relations with Gambian security forces

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Lieutenant Colonel Kwasi Ware Peprah, the new commander of the Ghanaian troops serving with Ecomig (GHANCO 7), has said the relationship between the West African troops and the different Gambian security forces has reached a new height.

Speaking to journalists in Barra on Saturday, shortly after spearheading a sports event that brought together his troops and the country’s different security forces, Col Peprah said the Ecomig troops cannot achieve their mandate of building a cordial relationship without the country’s security forces.

“We cannot achieve our objective if we are not united and working as a family. We all have one intention, which is to keep the peace and stability of the country. We need you as much as you need us so that together we can achieve our dreams and aspirations. I urge all of us to see each other as brothers and sisters,” Col Peprah said.

He said the event is part of the troops commitment to building a strong, cordial relationship with the communities they serve.

“We consider the GAF, the police, and other forces as our partners. I implore all of you to use the opportunity and build good relationships among yourselves. That is why we organised this CIMIC event. It also gives us the opportunity to make my brothers and sisters understand that we are working to assist the Gambia in maintaining peace and stability,” he said.

He said there is a need for his troops to build that cordial working relationship, adding that the country’s security forces should always commit themselves to such events. He said the attendance of the heads of security institutions of the different security forces in NBR demonstrates the kind of relationship they continue to build and nurture.

The Police Commissioner for the North Bank Region, Ansumana Kinteh, said the event will bridge the gap between the Gambian security forces and the West African troops. Kinteh, who did his security studies in Ghana, said the contribution of the Ghanaian troops in all sectors in the North Bank is unmeasurable. He extends the police high command greetings to the troops and assures them of the police’s continued collaboration. He urged the troops to continue to support the Gambian security forces and communities.