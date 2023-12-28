Ecomig-Nigeria commends Barrow’s democratic stance

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The commander of the Nigerian contingent of the Ecomig has commended President Adama Barrow for creating the enabling environment for the country’s democracy to continue to thrive.

Yesterday, the Nigerian troops cleaned the Westfield area, provided free medical assistance to Gambians, and donated food and other materials to individuals. The assistance followed another assistance provided to communities around the turntable garage.

The commander of the Nigerian troops, Lieutenant Colonel Moreino Joseph Bent, said: “We want to appreciate President Adama Barrow for creating a very conducive environment for democracy to thrive, which has also created a level playing field for the media to continue to portray the peace Gambians continue to enjoy under his leadership.”

He said Ecowas is actively participating in The Gambia because there is democracy.

Commenting on the exercise, Commander Bent said it is part of Ecomig’s efforts to demonstrate its commitment to serving the Gambian people.

“I would like to reiterate that we are not here because of war or because there is unrest, but because we are here as a symbol of democracy, and part of our mandate as Ecowas is to demonstrate why we are here, which is why we are engaging in community outreach to support underprivileged Gambians and non-Gambians living in the country. We have organised several events like this, and Senegalese and Ghanaian troops have all organised activities like this, and it is meant to show our love and appreciation to the people of the Gambia. We want to demonstrate to the world that we are all about love and unity,” he said.

He commended the young doctors from The Gambia and Nigeria who are studying in Banjul for supporting them in providing medical support to people. Commander Bent said Gambians should continue to see the forces as their brothers and sisters who are committed to helping nurture the country’s democracy.