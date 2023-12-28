Foundation donates to Gambissara disaster victims

- Advertisement -

The Abubakary Jawara Foundation has donated D100,000 to Numuyel and Gambissara disaster victims. The donation was handed over to the beneficiaries in the presence of the Gambissara Ward Councillor Muhammed Dukureh. The ten families supported by the Jawara Foundation suffered from bushfires which burned all their farms to ashes.

The beneficiaries included Injura Trawally, Janjumeh Kanteh, Mahamadou Kanteh, Mahamadou Janko, Ousman Sumbunou all of Gambissara and Ousain Sisoko, Kasse Touray and Mahamadou Camara all of Numuyel were each given D10,000.

The beneficiaries commended Abubakary Jawara for his continued support to the community and the world at large. The donation in Gambissara is just one among several gestures from the foundation towards Gambians in 2023.