Ecomig’s mandate extended for 2 years

By Tabora Bojang

The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) has again extended the mandate of its military mission in The Gambia, Ecomig, to two more years.

According to a communiqué issued at the end of the 67th Ordinary Session of Eocwas in Abuja, Nigeria, yesterday, the Authority of Heads of States and Government has agreed that “given the impactful support of the mission to the defence and security forces” in The Gambia, the Commission has been directed to immediately take steps to readjust the mandate of the mission to further strengthen its effectiveness.

“In this vein, the Authority has decided to extend the mandate of Ecomig for twenty-four months, from the end of its current mandate as the final extension,” the statement added.

The Authority of Heads of State said it notes with satisfaction the assessment mission and acknowledged its impactful contribution in the stabilisation efforts in The Gambia.

It further added that it noted the efforts by The Gambia to create a budget line to support its Security Sector Reform Programme and its commitment to implementing the 2017 SSR assessment report.

The Authority further directs the Commission to develop an exit strategy including a drawdown and liquidation plan for the mission.

Ecomig was deployed in The Gambia in January 2017 to restore peace after former President Yahya Jammeh refused to cede power and serve as stabilising force as the country go through a security sector reform and ongoing political processes.