Gov’t spokesperson said police fed him with info on PIU shooting incident

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Ebrima G Sankareh, the Government Spokesperson and Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Matters yesterday confirmed at the High Court in Banjul that he had an interview with the West Coast Radio in September, 2023 on the killing of PIU officers, but never granted any interview to any other journalist, and that all what he said in the very interview was based on information provided by the police.

Sankareh was called to testify in the trial of Ousainou Bojang and her sister Amie, standing trial for the killings. He confirmed to the court led by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh that the president had made an offer of a million dalasi for anyone who could provide information leading to the arrest of the alleged shooter. He agreed also that in the said interview he had mentioned that the alleged shooter was arrested in Djouloulou, Southern Senegal.

Sankareh explained that at that very period Gambians were eager to know what happened and as a responsible government it was incumbent on him as spokesperson to inform the people about the state of affairs in the country.

The witness said the alleged shooter was a security guard and was present at the trial of the Brikama Area Council (BAC) chairman Yankuba Darboe’s trial not as a demonstrator, but as a security.

Sankareh said sometime after that interview, he had travelled to the UN General Assembly in the USA and thereafte, proceeded on his annual leave and extricated himself from talking about the case.

Responding to questions from the defence lawyers, the witness said he cannot remember making a statement on West Coast Radio that the alleged shooter worked as an assassin who had fought with Casamance rebels.

He reiterated that the information he gave in the interview with West Coast Radio was based on the information he was given by the police establishment.

At this junction, Lawyer A Sillah for the 2nd accused Amie Bojang, applied that the court order the proprietor of West Coast Radio, Peter Gomez, to provide the audio recording of the interview to the court, which was granted.