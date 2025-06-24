Jammeh says he advised Amie Colley against joining NPP

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Former president Yahya Jammeh has said he had advised Foñi Brefet NAM Amie Colley against joining President Adama Barrow and his National People’s Party (NPP).

Honourable Colley recently defected from the ‘APRC’ faction called No Alliance (loyal to Jammeh) to join President Adama Barrow’s NPP. Her move was confirmed by the NPP, which welcomed her as a sign of growing support for Barrow’s administration. Colley stated that her decision was motivated by a desire to support national development, emphasising her oath to serve national interest above party lines.

But reacting to her defection, a disappointed Jammeh, in an audio message from exile, denounced Colley and announced her expulsion from the ‘APRC’.

He also refuted her alleged claims that he supported her decision to join the NPP.

“I made it clear to her that she should not mention my name to Adama Barrow and that she has nothing to do with me or the ‘APRC’ again,” Jammeh said.

According to the former president he had minimal communication with NAM Colley, and always through third parties since her election as a NAM.

“Her claim that she spoke to me more than any other member of the executive is a lie. When she wanted to join the NPP she went through an emissary, one Adama Bojang who contacted me to inform me that Amie Colley came to her to inform her that President Adama Barrow was pressing her to go to State House and meet him. I made it clear to her that if Adama Barrow wants to talk to the ‘APRC’ he should talk to all the group’s National Assembly Members or at least three of them,” he stated.

Jammeh added that he had advised the emissary Adama Bojang to ensure that Amie Colley doesn’t go to the State House alone.

“I also asked Adama Bojang to arrange a meeting with Madam Colley for them to have a joint telephone convocation with me but I understand Amie refused to turn up for the meeting. It was a few days later that I spoke to Amie again when she informed me that Barrow wanted to see her at the State House. I advised her against the move and warned her that if she goes to the State House and something happens, she will have herself to blame,” Jammeh said.

He said he had made it clear to the Foni NAMs that whenever Barrow wants to see any of them, they should all go together.

Homecoming

Jammeh again declared his intention to return to The Gambia and vowed that not even President Adama Barrow or the international community can stop him when the time comes.

“Whether anybody likes it or not, by the grace of the Almighty Allah, I am coming back. I am not afraid of Adama Barrow. My coming depends on the Almighty Allah alone and no other human being. I am not afraid of coming. I am just waiting for the right time. Not Adama Barrow or any foreign power can prevent me from coming to The Gambia. My country and my mother land,” he added.

Jammeh said he left for a reason and when time comes for him to return, he will.

“I don’t think I am going to sneak into the country like that. I am not a coward. The way I left with the whole world seeing me walking on a red carpet is the same way I will come back to Banjul,” he vowed.