Educationist, spiritual leader Rev Bruno dies

By Olimatou Coker

Prominent spiritual leader Rev. Father Bruno Toupan, has died in the early hours of Monday at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital.

The late Rev. Father Bruno Toupan was also principal of St. Augustine’s and St Peter’s and has touched the lives of thousands of Gambians in the education sector.

Gambians from all walks of life have poured in their condolences.

Madi Jobarteh, a human rights activist, who described Father Bruno as humble and humorous, reacted: “Indeed, his demise is a great loss to the nation. Fr. Toupan was a godly man who was indeed on the path to becoming an even greater personality and leader in this society and beyond.

To the entire Toupan family, the entire Christian community and to all classmates and friends from St. Charles Lwanga Primary School in Faji Kunda to St. Peter’s Technical High School in Lamin and indeed to all Gambians I offer my heartfelt condolences for this irreparable loss to our nation.”

Dabakh Malick also wrote: “It’s with heavy hearts that I bid farewell to a remarkable soul who touched countless lives with his kindness, humility, and unwavering dedication to serving God and humanity. Rev. Toupan’s presence was a beacon of light in our country, and his legacy of compassion and tolerance will forever inspire me. His genuine warmth and wisdom transcended age and religious differences, leaving an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him. His words of encouragement and prayers were a source of strength during times of trial, and his joyful spirit radiated through every interaction.”

Emmanuel Daniel Joof, the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, said: “What a great loss! Devastating news Rev Father Bruno Toupan- gone too soon.”

Rohey Malick Lowe, the Banjul mayor, said: “I express my deepest sympathies on the demise of Reverend Father Bruno. His unexpected death has left a great loss in our community, and his legacy of compassion, wisdom, and devotion will be treasured by those who had the opportunity of knowing him.

Reverend Father Bruno was not only a spiritual leader, but also a symbol of courage and love in our community. His unwavering dedication to helping others and spreading compassion and understanding has impacted many lives, and his memory will continue to inspire us all. My condolences to the entire family of Rev Father Bruno.”