Unique Global FC hires foreign coach

Second division club Unique Global FC has hired a foreign coach, Spaniard Jose Maria Rivadulla Romero. Romero, who will also serve as technical director is a former footballer at Deportivo de la Coruna. He also coached the youth category of Depor as well as Burela, Fabril and Bergantinos, all in Spain.

‘Chema’ as he is fondly called, was teammates with Cameroonian goalkeeper and national team coach Jacques Songo’o and during the latter’s time as the coach of the Indomitable Lions, he worked with him as a member of his backroom staff.

Unique Global FC vice president Saul Frazer described the signing as a welcome development and in line with the strategic direction of the club. “We believe in you and we’re hopeful that you’ll deliver to expectation,” Mr Frazer said following the signing, done at the Aqua View in Bijilo.

The new coach thanked Unique Global for the opportunity and assured that he is ready to take the club to the next level.

The ceremony was chaired by Baboucarr Camara, secretary general of the club.