GAMBIA WRAPS UP AFRICAN GAMES WITH BASS’S DOUBLE GOLD MEDALS

The 13th African Games ended in Accra Ghana with The Gambia finishing with two gold medals both won by a single athlete, sprinter Mariama Gina Bass.

The Gambian became the most outstanding athlete in the country’s history winning two gold medals in major international competition.

Mariama Gina Bass defended her 200m crown and more importantly improved her speed to win the keenly contest 100m.

With The Gambia missing out on medals in the seven other disciplines including football, wrestling among others, The Gambia Athletics Association (GAA) naturally won plaudits and the bragging rights in this continental meeting.

“We have to review our investment in sport and give more to athletics. The kind of money given to football would bring us the sky if even half of it is allocated to athletics,” a retired former athletes said as an advice to government. He said the men’s athletics team performed “tremendously well” reaching the finals of major events demonstrating great potentials.