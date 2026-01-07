EFSCRJ, NAFAA call for urgent action over backway tragedy

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice has expressed grief over the deaths of Gambian youths in the latest migrant boat disaster at Jinack, describing the incident as another reminder of deep socioeconomic challenges facing the country.

In a statement, the rights group also urged young people to refrain from unsafe journeys, and highlighted that the persistence of irregular migration is rooted in deprivation, limited opportunities and hardship.

“Back way reflects structural failures rather than individual attitudes,” noting that both poor and relatively well-off Gambians continue to leave due to limited prospects at home.”While migration leads to loss of life and brain drain, remittances from the diaspora account for more than 30 per cent of Gross Domestic Product, sustaining households and cushioning families against economic shocks,” the center said.

It also acknowledged that many young Gambians remain in the country working across various sectors but said frustration is growing due to low wages, rising living costs and weak public services.

NAFAA leader speaks

These concerns were also echoed by the leader of the political movement the National Alliance for Accelerated Advancement (NAFAA) Ousainou Allen who at recent press conference disclosed that the continued loss of young people is weakening rural and peri-urban communities, reducing productivity and placing heavier burdens on women in agriculture. He added that the trend threatens food security, social cohesion and the national workforce.

The NAFAA leader also criticised limited access to migration data from institutions including the International Organisation for Migration, the Gambia Immigration Department and the Gambia Red Cross Society, raising concerns over transparency and accountability.

He questioned the effectiveness of border security, describing weak policing and porous borders as factors that have turned The Gambia into a key departure point in the sub-region.

Mr Allen called for urgent government action and urged the government to uphold its constitutional duty to protect lives and property without discrimination, warning that continued inaction would result in further loss of life and national capacity.