EFSFRJ declaration on rights, justice, accountability

Press release

Preamble

We, the Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice, convened on this day, 29 January, a national gathering to officially launch the Centre and to commemorate the life and legacy of Edward Francis Small, pioneer of organised political activism, trade unionism, and civic resistance in The Gambia;

Recalling that Edward Francis Small dedicated his life to the struggle against injustice, exploitation, political exclusion, and the denial of dignity, and laid the foundations for citizen consciousness, organised resistance, and demands for accountable leadership;

Mindful that for over two decades, The Gambia endured authoritarian rule marked by human rights violations, impunity, erosion of the rule of law, and suppression of civic freedoms, the consequences of which continue to shape our institutions and society;

Recognizing that the democratic transition that began in 2017 restored important freedoms and opened civic space, but remains incomplete, fragile, and vulnerable to democratic backsliding;

Concerned that corruption, weak accountability, disregard for constitutionalism, socioeconomic exclusion, youth unemployment, shrinking trust in public institutions, and civic disengagement continue to undermine the promise of democracy;

Affirming that democracy is not an event but a continuous struggle that requires informed, organised, and empowered citizens, independent institutions, and accountable leadership;

Convinced that the legacy of Edward Francis Small remains profoundly relevant as a moral compass and organizing principle for the ongoing struggle for rights, justice, and people-centred governance;

We hereby issue this Edward Francis Small Declaration.

Declaration

1. On human rights and dignity

We reaffirm that human rights are inherent, universal, and non-negotiable, and that the dignity of every person must be respected, protected, and fulfilled without discrimination. No political, economic, cultural, or security justification may be invoked to undermine fundamental rights and freedoms.

2. On democracy and constitutionalism

We reaffirm our commitment to constitutional democracy, separation of powers, and the rule of law. Public authority derives solely from the will of the people and must be exercised in accordance with the Constitution and the law, not personal, partisan, or elite interests.

3. On accountability and transparency

We declare that impunity is incompatible with democracy. Public officials are custodians of public trust and must be held accountable for their actions and omissions. Transparency in public finance, procurement, asset management, and decision-making is a democratic obligation, not a concession.

4. On citizen participation and empowerment

We affirm that citizens are not subjects but sovereign actors in governance. Meaningful participation in public affairs, access to information, civic education, and freedom of association and expression are essential to sustaining democracy and preventing authoritarian relapse.

5. On youth, inclusion, and social justice

We recognize that the exclusion and marginalization of young people, women, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups constitute a threat to democratic stability and social cohesion. Empowerment, equality, and inclusion are not optional policies but democratic imperatives.

6. On transitional justice and non-recurrence

We reaffirm the importance of truth, justice, reparations, and institutional reform as foundations for national healing and guarantees of non-recurrence. The legacy of dictatorship must be addressed with sincerity, courage, and accountability to prevent the repetition of past abuses.

7. On civic responsibility and resistance

Inspired by Edward Francis Small, we affirm that organized, principled, and non-violent civic resistance remains a legitimate and necessary tool to defend rights, challenge injustice, and hold power to account when institutions fail or are compromised.

Our commitments

In adopting this Declaration, we commit ourselves to:

Uphold and defend human rights and democratic freedoms at all times.

Promote civic education, historical consciousness, and citizen awareness.

Resist corruption, abuse of power, and democratic backsliding in all its forms.

Support independent institutions, free media, and civil society solidarity.

Empower young people to lead and shape the future of governance.

Advance peaceful, inclusive, and accountable democratic change.

Our resolve

On this day, we honour Edward Francis Small not only in memory but in action. We resolve to carry forward his legacy by strengthening citizen power, defending rights, and demanding accountable leadership. We affirm that the struggle for justice did not end with independence, nor with the end of dictatorship, it continues wherever power is unchecked and citizens are marginalised.

This Declaration stands as a collective pledge to build a Gambia where rights are respected, institutions serve the people, and leadership is accountable now and for generations to come.

“No taxation without representation.”

“No representation without respect for human rights, adherence to the rule of law and due process, and the effective and efficient delivery of public goods and services.”