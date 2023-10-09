Embattled Madi Jobarteh says house under ‘police surveillance’

- Advertisement -

Days after his encounter with the police who visited and wanted to take him for questioning only to find him sick, activist Madi Jobarteh has said his house is under police surveillance.

On Friday, police called to invite Mr Jobarteh for questioning but he replied he could not go anywhere since he was not feeling well and in any case since the invitation was optional he would not report himself to any station as he had not committed any crime.

Moments later, four police officers turned up at his Kembujeh home and demanded he honours their invitation once his health improves. They said he was being called about postings he made on social media.

- Advertisement -

However, yesterday Mr Jobarteh wrote the following update about the matter: “Since this morning, police vehicles are loitering around my neighborhood and officers walking up and down the street near my house. They are there purposely for me as my family and neighbours have identified the same vehicle that brought officers to my house on Friday. Earlier in the morning, I saw a missed called from ASP Sulayman Gaye who had led officers to my house on Friday. I am neither a criminal nor a fugitive to warrant such harassment and intimidation.

“For that matter I have just sent this message to ASP Sulayman Gaye to tell him to stop harassing and intimidating me. I have not violated any law and I have not committed any crime and I am not a witness to any violation of crime. Therefore, remove your vehicles and officers from my vicinity. Do not put me under any surveillance. We are not in a police state. I am sick with a severe illness and I need my time and space to recover. You are putting unnecessary strain on myself and on my family. Your actions are totally unlawful and abusive. So once again, I urge you to stop harassing and intimidating me. Remove your vehicles and officers from my neighbourhood. The police are meant to protect rights and uphold the law and not to damage them.”

However, when contacted for reaction to Mr Joabrteh’s comments, police spokesman ASP Sisawo said he could not possibly comment on the matter as there are many vehicles without number plates and which do not necessarily belong to the police.