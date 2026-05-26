Embattled Nyangen alkalo ‘retired’

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By Arret Jatta

The governor of the Central River Region (CRR) has officially retired the alkalo of Nyangen Village, Baboucarr Nyang, weeks after he publicly claimed he was being pressured to step down from his position.

In a letter dated 20th May 2026 and signed on behalf of the governor, Mr Nyang was informed that his retirement as alkalo of Nyangen Village in Niani District took effect from 2nd May 2026.

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The letter stated that the decision followed approval from the Minister for Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs.

“Reason for your retirement is premised on the fact of you not being resident in the village which is a violation of Section 143 subsection 1, paragraph (b) of the Local Government Act 2002,” the letter stated.

The development followed an earlier controversy during the voter registration exercise when the alkalo’s official stamp was reportedly seized by authorities.

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At the time, reports emerged alleging that the action may have been linked to the political affiliation of the alkalo’s son, who is said to be associated with an opposition movement.

Weeks later, Mr Nyang told The Standard that officials from the governor’s office had informed him of plans to retire him and place him on pension, adding that he had never heard of an alkalo retired from office.