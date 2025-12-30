Emmanuel Mendy nominated PPP Diaspora SG

- Advertisement -

Press release

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) wishes to formally inform all party members, supporters, and diaspora chapters that the Secretary-General and Party Leader, Hon. Ousman Madikay Faal, has nominated Mr Emmanuel Mendy as Secretary-General of the PPP Diaspora.

This nomination follows wide consultations within the Party leadership, including engagement with the President of the PPP Diaspora, Mr Foday Singhateh. The decision is made in recognition of Mr Mendy’s dedication, commitment, and outstanding contributions to the Party—most notably his instrumental role in drafting a comprehensive curriculum aimed at revitalising the PPP Political Education Unit.

Mr Emmanuel Mendy’s nomination is in line with the Party Leader’s vision of reorganising, restructuring, and institutionalising the PPP into a fully-fledged political institution anchored in strong political education, discipline, inclusivity, and effective diaspora engagement.

All diaspora structures, regional committees, and party members are hereby called upon to accord Mr Mendy the necessary cooperation and support as he assumes his responsibilities in this important role.

The party leadership congratulates Mr Emmanuel Mendy and wishes him every success in the discharge of his duties.

The party leader reiterates that the ongoing reorganisation and restructuring of the PPP is of paramount importance, emphasising that the PPP is not merely a political party but a way of life—a people-centered political movement with policies firmly rooted in affordability, social justice, and food security. He stresses that this is the time to collectively build the PPP into a strong, inclusive, and enduring political institution.