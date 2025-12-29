TODAY AT AFCON 2025

- Advertisement -

Angola vs Egypt

Africa Cup of Nations, Angola vs Egypt, at a neutral tournament venue. Angola’s last five include one win, two draws, and two losses, while Egypt arrive with four wins from five. The previous competitive meeting ended level. Both teams are pushing for knockout progression, with points critical in the group standings.

Angola are targeting qualification from the group stage and need points to stay in contention.

Angola drew 1–1 with Zimbabwe in their last Afcon match. Gelson Dala scored, while Knowledge Musona netted for Zimbabwe. Angola recorded 63% possession, 15 shots, and 6 on target. Across their last six matches, they have conceded 9 goals and kept one clean sheet. Defensive concessions have occurred in five of those six games.

Egypt

Egypt are aiming to secure early qualification and maintain control of their Afcon group.

Egypt edged South Africa 1–0 in their previous Afcon fixture, with Mohamed Salah scoring before halftime. Egypt posted 36% possession and 6 shots, with 3 on target. In their last six matches, Egypt have scored 8 goals and conceded 7, allowing goals in five of those games.

Head-to-head

The most recent competitive meeting took place on 12/11/2021 in African World Cup qualifier. That match finished Angola 2–2 Egypt.

Across recent meetings, goal totals have remained moderate, with both teams scoring in the latest encounter.

Lineups, injuries & suspensions

No confirmed suspensions or major injury issues have been reported for either side ahead of kickoff.

Prediction:

Egypt’s recent win rate and attacking output provide a narrow edge, though Angola have scored in four of their last six matches. A competitive game with goals at both ends remains likely.

Final Prediction: Angola 1–2 Egypt

Zimbabwe vs South Africa

Bafana Bafana are undefeated in their last five games against the Warriors.

The Zimbabwe national football team are all set to lock horns with the South Africa national football team for their final group stage game of the 2025 Afcon. This is going to be an entertaining game, which will take place at the Stade de Marrakech.

The Warriors have failed to secure three points in any of their first two games of the ongoing African competition. They first fell prey to Egypt and were then held to a draw against Angola in the very next game. The Zimbabwe national football team are going to be under pressure coming into their next one.

Bafana Bafana opened their Afcon 2025 campaign with a win against Agola, but were then defeated by Egypt. They will be looking for a win here as it will help them get to the next stage in the tournament. The South Africa national football team will be keen to put up a top show here to secure three points.

Location: Marrakech, Morocco

Comoros vs Mali

The Eagles have won both of their two games against the Coelacanths.

The Comoros national football team are going to battle it out against the Mali national football team for their third group stage game of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. This is going to be an entertaining outing, which will take place at the Mohamed V Stadium.

The Coelacanths are yet to secure a win in their ongoing campaign in the African competition. They faced a defeat at the hands of Morocco in their opening game and were then held to a goalless draw by Zambia. The Comoros national football team has not performed well in their last few games and are hence going to be under pressure.

The Mali national football team held the in-form Morocco to a draw in their previous Afcon fixture. After conceding a goal late in the first half, they made a comeback to score an equaliser in the second half. The Eagles will be confident coming into their next outing and are likely to put up a top show.

Zambia vs Morocco

Atlas Lions are unbeaten in their last five games against the Copper Bullets.

The Zambia national football team are going to have a face-off against the Morocco national football team in their final group stage game of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah is going to witness this interesting clash.

The Copper Bullets are going to face tough competition in their upcoming contest. They are yet to secure a victory in the African tournament this season. Their defensive back has been good, but they need to work on the attacking front. The Zambia national football team were held to a draw by Mali in their opening game and then by Comoros in their very next game.

The Morocco national football team were held to a draw in their previous Afcon 2025 fixture due to an underwhelming performance. They are the hosts and this is going to keep them at an advantage from the start. Atlas Lions are in top form and, with a win, will be looking to get to the round of 16.

Location: Rabat, Morocco

Stadium: Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah

Kick-off Time: 07:00 pm. VAR: In use