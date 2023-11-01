Environ minister urges youth to promote climate resilience

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The minister of environment and climate change, Rohey John Manjang, has urged young people to be champions of grassroot initiatives that promote climate resilience and socio-economic development.

Building climate resilience involves having the capacity to anticipate climate risks and hazards, absorb shocks and stresses, and reshape and transform development pathways in the long term.

Addressing young climate activists at the Rural Integrated Climate Adaptation and Resilience Building Project (RICAR) Youth Connect Gambia Summit, Minister Manjang said tree planting, recycling programs, and supporting local businesses are part of promoting climate resilience.

Held at Kairaba Beach Hotel, the event aims to empower and showcase the potential of youth and women to serve as change agents to promote climate resilience activities and facilitate discussions on policies, measures, and programs for climate action and resilience among Gambian youth.

Themed “Moment for the Youth: Action for More Socio-Economic Development,”, the event was attended by youths from all walks of life and dignitaries from the government, private sector, and diplomatic corps.

The minister said the world is at a crossroads when it comes to the issue of climate change. She said the future of generations to come depends highly on the activities and decisions of the current generation.

“As young leaders, you are expected to bring fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and a commitment to creating a world that is economically robust and environmentally sustainable. Do not underestimate the impact your voice can have on shaping policies and practices. Call for regulations that promote sustainability and social equity. Encourage businesses to adopt environmentally responsible practices and invest in the wellbeing of communities,” she appealed.

She said the impact of climate change on the global economy cannot be overemphasised.