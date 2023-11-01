Gamtel to expand backbone network with Huawei

- Advertisement -

Gambia’s state-backed operator, Gamtel, is set to upgrade and expand its core network with Chinese vendor Huawei.

Under the agreement, Huawei will deploy seven DWDMs and OLTs to boost bandwidth with Gamtel, which will address the unprecedented service and coverage demands in the ICT sector.

“As a partner to the numerous carriers within and outside the borders of the Gambia and a key player in the government’s digitalisation initiatives, we remained committed to building the information technology highway,” Gamtel said.