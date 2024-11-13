EU delegation holds talks with Deputy Speaker on electoral reforms

- Advertisement -

A high-ranking European Union delegation led by Ambassador-Designate Immaculada Roca I Cortes, yesterday visited the National Assembly for a meeting

on the progress made on the implementation of the recommendations made by the EU after The Gambia’s 2021 elections, particularly as the country looks forward to its next electoral cycle beginning in 2026.

The EU delegation was welcomed by deputy speaker, Seedy SK Njie.

The EU recommendations are 20 in number, of which 15 targeted legal reforms to enhance electoral fairness and transparency.

At the meeting, the EU delegation revealed that its mission was to engage various stakeholders—including political parties, civil society groups, and National Assembly members—to gauge progress on electoral reforms.

The delegation raised concern regarding transparency measures and access to information within the National Assembly by the general public.

In response, Deputy Speaker Njie highlighted several initiatives, including a dedicated communications unit, committee-led townhall meetings and oversight activities, live-streamed sessions, and open media access to parliamentary proceedings.

The delegation also noted difficulties in tracking legislative progress on the National Assembly’s website, particularly in receiving real-time updates on bills’ statuses.

In response, Hon. Njie explained that while legislative sessions are live-streamed, finalised bills are printed and published by The Gambia Printing and Publishing Corporation (GPPC) for public distribution.

The continuity of consultations with civil society organisations and other key stakeholders was also discussed with Deputy Speaker Njie reassuring the EU delegation that consultations on the draft constitution will recommence once it is tabled.

He noted prior engagements with civil society, political parties, and international partners, emphasising their essential role in shaping the legislative agenda.

Hon Njie further reiterated the importance of a stable electoral framework, remarking that while The Gambia’s electoral laws are among the best in the world, a fair election requires reforms that ensure a level playing field. He noted that the Elections Bill, addressing critical reform areas, is nearing completion within the National Assembly, adding that both the Elections Bill and a revised draft constitution are legislative priorities, with the draft constitution expected to undergo first and second readings.

While expressing support for the draft constitution, Hon. Njie highlighted the challenge posed by a high passage threshold and stressed the importance of cross-party support and collaboration.

He clarified that, under parliamentary rules, a bill previously rejected cannot be reintroduced in the same manner and form, urging all political parties to rally around the draft to further the nation’s democratic goals.