EU delegation to discuss democratisation process

Press release

A delegation of six MEPs from the European Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs has arrived in The Gambia to engage with partners.

The delegation, led by the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee David McAllister (EPP, Germany), will visit The Gambia and Senegal between 4 and 6 April.

During their visit in Banjul on 4 and 5 April, MEPs will meet with representatives of The Gambia government, as well as parliamentary counterparts not only to discuss global and regional issues of mutual interest, but also to exchange on the ongoing democratic consolidation process in the country. They will engage with officials from UN bodies as well as representatives of civil society and heads of EU member state diplomatic missions. As part of their visit, MEPs will also visit an EU-funded project to understand the EU financial support delivered to the country better.

On Thursday, 6 April, the delegation will visit Dakar, Senegal, to exchange views on geopolitical regional dynamics with government and parliamentary interlocutors. To strengthen the partnership between Senegal and the EU, the parliamentary dimension is considered key. MEPs will also meet with the heads of EU member state diplomatic missions in Senegal.

The committee chair is joined by five other MEPs: Eljana Zovko (EPP, Croatia), Sven Simon (EPP, Germany), Tonino Picula (S&D, Croatia), Javier Nart (Renew Europe, Spain) and Jean-Lin Lacapelle (ID, France.