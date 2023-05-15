EU to give Є9m for transitional justice process in The Gambia

The European Union has committed nine million euros to support The Gambia’s transitional justice process, in a new partnership with the UN and national government, the presidency announced at a conference Friday.

The Gambia government last year committed to implementing recommendations made by a truth commission, known as the TRRC, which probed alleged crimes committed by the state under Yahya Jammeh’s 22-year rule.

But it has said it lacks the financial resources to do so.

A spokeswoman for the presidency on Friday announced the funding commitment at a conference for stakeholders and donors.

The partnership was unveiled by President Adama Barrow, the head of the EU’s delegation to The Gambia, Corrado Pampaloni, and representatives of the UN Development Programme UNDP.

“The government understands the importance of holding accountable all those responsible for human rights violations, as well as providing reparations and support to the victims,” President Barrow said in a speech.

“We will strive tirelessly to make sure that justice is served and that the rights and dignity of the victims are upheld.”

He said a partnership platform had been established to “streamline donor support and avoid duplication of efforts”.

The UNDP will provide technical support.

The TRRC found evidence of widespread extrajudicial killings, torture, enforced disappearances, witch-hunts and other human rights abuses during Jammeh’s regime.

Jammeh was forced into exile in early 2017 after his shock electoral defeat and a six-week crisis that led to military intervention by other West African states.

Barrow’s government last year accepted recommendations to prosecute Jammeh himself for a swathe of crimes.

Jammeh remains in exile in Equatorial Guinea, which has no extradition treaty with The Gambia.