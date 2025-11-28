EU to give D1.7 billion education support to Gambia

- Advertisement -

The European Union and the Government of The Gambia have signed a financing agreement for the EU Support to Improve Secondary Education for The Youth (EU-ISEY) programme.

The new programme, worth approx. 1.7 billion dalasi (20 million euros), aims at improving senior secondary education completion rates while reducing the gender and socio-economic inequalities in educational attainment in The Gambia, especially in rural areas. The programme is aligned with government’s priorities, as set out in the National Development Plan and the National Education Sector Strategic Plan (ESSP 2016–2030), which aspire to provide accessible, equitable, inclusive and quality education for the sustainable development of the country.

The agreement was signed by Immaculada Roca I Cortes, ambassador of the European Union to The Gambia, and Seedy Keïta, minister of finance and economic affairs of The Gambia at the Atlantic Hotel in Banjul. The event was also attended by heads of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST), the Gambia University of Education (formerly Gambia College) and the EU Gambia Partnership office (GPO).

During the signing ceremony, Minister Keïta stated: “The financing of this programme is a clear testament of the shared vision of President Adama Barrow’s government in addressing The Gambia’s priorities, as set out in the NDP and ESSP 2016-2030 in provision of accessible, equitable, inclusive and quality education for the sustainable development of the country.

“The government’s vision for the overall education sector is to strengthen human development, a sufficiently educated and qualified labour force to meet employment demand, generating jobs, incomes, sustainable livelihoods, economic growth, decent work and poverty reduction as highlighted in the UN SDGs 1 and 8 respectively.”

For her part, basic and secondary education minister, Dr Habbibatou Drammeh said: “The overall objective of EU – ISEY is to improve senior secondary education completion rates while reducing gender and socio-economic inequalities in educational attainment in The Gambia, especially in rural areas which resonates with the deepest aspirations of our hearts. It aligns with the European Union’s Multi-Annual Indicative Programme (MIP) 2021–2027, Gender Action Plan III (GAP III), and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), embodying a vision where every child, regardless of background, can chase their dreams. Imagine the joy of a young girl in a rural village, once barred by tradition and hardship, now stepping into a classroom equipped with science labs and digital tools, her eyes alight with possibility. Picture the pride of a boy mastering STEM skills, ready to innovate and uplift his community. This is the emotional promise of EU – ISEY and are to heal wounds of exclusion and weave a future of dignity and opportunity for our families and generations yet unborn.”

Higher education, research, science and technology minister, Professor Pierre Gomez noted: “The EU–ISEY programme comes at a defining moment in our national transformation journey. At the heart of MoHERST’s transformation agenda is a bold and historic reform: the conversion of The Gambia College into the University of Education, The Gambia (UEG). This transformation is not cosmetic; it is structural, foundational, and catalytic.

“It aims to upgrade all teacher training programmes, from early childhood development to secondary education, to full degree level. This aligns with global best practices and responds to the simple but powerful logic that has guided every successful education system worldwide”.

In her statement, Ambassador Immaculada Roca I Cortes of the European Union to The Gambia said:” Today’s agreement shows our shared commitment to support The Gambia’s education sector. Through this programme we aim to assist the government to provide quality education and reduce inequalities in senior secondary education, especially in rural areas. The programme will pay a specific attention to female students, to students from disadvantaged groups and students with disabilities to ensure that no one is left behind. Teachers are also at the core of the programme as they are catalyst for change”.

This new agreement builds on the EU’s long-standing support for The Gambia’s development efforts, and reflects both partners’ commitment to achieving the UN SDGs, including education and gender equality.