Ex-Gambian journalist Omar Bah in US congressional primaries today

By Lamin Cham

A former exiled Gambian journalist, Omar Bah is among candidates seeking nomination of the Democratic Party in this year’s congressional elections for the Rhode Island second district. The primaries are scheduled for today.

According to his campaign, Omar is running for Congress of Rhode Island’s second district in order to ‘Defend the American Dream’. As a refugee, human rights advocate and founder of one of Rhode Island’s leading grassroots socioeconomic development agencies, Omar understands the struggles, dreams, and potential of Rhode Island’s hardworking families. He will work to bring more jobs and universal pre-k education to Rhode Island, defend a woman’s right to choose, help the US pivot toward a green economy and lower the cost of healthcare.”

Omar Bah is from Mbollet-inding in the NBR and worked for The Daily Observer for many years before fleeing to the US after being declared wanted by the former regime of dictator Yahya Jammeh. “I am very hopeful. We have done everything well,” Bah told The Standard. Five other candidates are also running for the Democratic ticket.