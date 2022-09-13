Gambians sign condolence book on Queen Elizabeth’s death

A condolence book on the death of the Queen of England Elizabeth II has been opened at the British High Commission in The Gambia, Fajara.

Among those who signed the book yesterday included President Adama Barrow.

The British High Commissioner to The Gambia, David Belgrove said the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is a moment of great sadness for the people of the United Kingdom and many around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a short statement he made on the passing of the Queen, Mr Belgrove said Elizabeth had been a constant source of inspiration and dignity throughout the lives of the people of the United Kingdom and was a thread that united generations.

“She served her country and the Commonwealth with devotion to duty, dignity and grace for 70 years. When we marked her Platinum Jubilee in July this year, we celebrated a full life of achievement and true devotion to all those she served.

We thank His Excellency President Barrow and all those here in The Gambia, from all walks of life, who have expressed their condolences on her passing, for their kind and heartfelt words.

The Crown has now passed to our new monarch, our new head of state His Majesty King Charles III. The United Kingdom will now enter a period of official mourning which we will hold until after Her Majesty’s funeral. God Save The King,” High Commissioner Belgrove said.