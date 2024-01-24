Ex-independent councilor candidate wants Barrow to run for third term

- Advertisement -

By Oumie Bojang

Muctarr Bah, a social worker and former independent councillor candidate for Foni Bondali, has started an advocacy movement for President Adama Barrow to run for a third term. He said the advocacy is to enable Barrow to continue the development projects he has commenced.

“The movement is not just for NPP but for concerned citizens, supporters of the president, to defend the president’s rights, the constitution and to avoid demonstrations against the government for it is constitutional to run for office as long as the candidate is winning the elections. I started this movement to counter Lamin Sillah of UDP who started a motion to dismiss Barrow’s right to run for a third term.”