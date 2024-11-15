Ex-KMC CEO released after pleading with LG Commission

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

A former acting chief executive officer of the Kanifing Municipal Council, detained on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a witness of the Local Government Commission, has been released after pleading with the commission for mercy.

During yesterday’s proceedings, Jaja Cham appeared with his lawyer, Abdoulie Fatty, who thanked the Commissioners for granting him an opportunity to speak before them.

He requested an opportunity from the Commission to allow his client to address them on an important matter which was granted.

Cham began by stating and reaffirming his utmost respect for the commission, saying he answered to it about seven times and complied with its requests.

“What happened lately is not my intention. I did not know that my action would amount to interfering with a witness of the Commission and I apologise for that,” he said.

His lawyer, Counsel Fatty, said his client categorically told him that he did not foresee that his action may be judged as interference and that he recognises the work of the Commission.

“In essence, he is showing remorse and I urge Madam Chairperson and the commissioners to draw the curtain to an end,” Counsel Fatty said.

Lead Counsel Patrick Gomez informed the Commission that he is not against the application and confirmed that Cham has been helpful to the Commission.

“We align ourselves to the application of Counsel Fatty in the face of showing remorse,” Counsel Gomez said.

Chairperson Jainaba Bah accepted the application of Jaja Cham and the plea of his counsel and asked him to go home. She however warned: “We will not under any circumstances tolerate interference with witnesses of the Commission.”