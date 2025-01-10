Ex-Mali boss Chelle appointed as Nigeria national team head coach

- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has named Eric Chelle as the new head coach of the senior national team the Super Eagles, tasking him with steering the team toward qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Chelle takes over from Finidi George, who resigned after a disappointing start to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, including a draw against South Africa and a loss to Benin.

With the Super Eagles sitting precariously in the qualifiers, Chelle’s immediate task will be to rally the team for the crucial two matches in March away in Rwanda and home to Zimbabwe.

His appointment was ratified by the NFF Executive Committee on 7 January, following recommendations from its Technical and Development Sub-Committee.

“The Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation has approved the recommendation of its Technical and Development Sub-Committee for the appointment of Mr. Eric Sékou Chelle as head coach of the Nigeria senior men’s national football team, the Super Eagles,” a statement released by the NFF.

“His appointment takes effect immediately, and he will be responsible for guiding the Super Eagles toward qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”

Chelle, 47, brings a wealth of experience, having guided Mali to the quarter-finals of the 2023 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations before narrowly losing to hosts Cote d’Ivoire in a dramatic extra-time match.

During his tenure with Mali, Chelle amassed an impressive record of 14 wins, five draws, and just three losses, solidifying his reputation on the continental stage.

The former Mali international enjoyed a distinguished playing career in France, featuring for clubs such as Lens, Valenciennes, and Chamois Niortais.

Transitioning into management, Chelle coached several French lower-division clubs before taking charge of Mali in 2022.

Chelle’s most recent assignment was with Algerian side MC Oran, where he coached briefly after leaving Mali. He now faces the daunting task of reviving the Super Eagles, who are reeling from disappointing results under George.

With his proven track record and extensive experience, Chelle’s appointment marks a new chapter for Nigeria as the team seeks to return to the pinnacle of African and global football.