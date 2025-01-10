FARAFENNI MINI-STADIUMNEEDS ATTENTION A Commentary by Don Williams

- Advertisement -

In terms of football infrastructure Farafenni mini-stadium in the North Bank Region has the potential to be the second largest stadium in the country, but its current state- with no usable grass pitch, water or lighting system or toilet- make the facility an eye sore.

Even more disheartening is the sorry state of the athletics track- the only such facility apart from the Independence Stadium- which needs upgrading and better management.

Sports lovers in the region were hopeful as they were told of tantalising stories about plans to refurbish the facility but nothing has so far been done.

The condition of the stadium has made it difficult for any GFF league matches to be played in Farafenni or anywhere in NBR. As such EsSau United FC of Lower Nuimi and Young Icons FC of Farafenni have to travel across the Senegambia Bridge to play all home games at Jara Soma, which is a big challenge for both teams and their supporters.

It is said that a region that is booming in terms of sport talents and skills is without a decent playing ground, making the efforts of hard-working sports technicians and officials go zero.

In the just ended National Youth Conference and Festival Nayconf, NBR performed tremendously well in major events in all disciplines thanks to the hard work of Governor Lamin Saidykhan, his staff, Mr Abou Khan president of NBRFA, his executive and the people of NBR.

As we say bye to 2024, we are hoping that the promises from the authorities like the the Ministry of Sports, GFF and others will be realised and work will start on the Farfenni stadium in the new year. For the people of North Bank, the waiting is too long.