CAF African Nations Championship: A record of the previous champions

In less than a month’s time, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will kick off the much-anticipated TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, as 19 nations prepare to take each other on in the first CAF competition of 2025.

The trio of hosts will stage the competition from 01 February to 28 February 2025.

Ahead of next year’s continental showpiece, CAF Online takes a look at the previous champions of the tournament that have contributed to the rich and exciting memories of the competition between the inaugural 2009 edition, as well as the most recent finals in 2022.

In its seven editions, the competition has had five different winners, with DR Congo and Morocco being the only two nations to lift the title more than once.

2009 Champions: DR Congo

The Leopards were the first nation to lift the TotalEnergies CAF CHAN title after overcoming the Black Stars in the final of the inaugural edition played in Cote d’Ivoire.

Interestingly, the two sides had initially met in the group stages of the competition where Ghana outclassed DR Congo 3-0 to finish top of the group ahead of the Leopards.

DR Congo regrouped themselves ahead of their semi-final fixture against Zambia whom they narrowly edged 2-1 ahead of their 2-0 avenging win over the Black Stars in the final.

Zambia finished as bronze medallists after a 2-1 win over Senegal.

2011 Champions: Tunisia

The second edition of the competition was played in Sudan where Tunisia were crowned champions following their 3-0 commanding victory over Angola in the final.

The Carthage Eagles finished top of a Group D that included Angola whom they would later meet in the final.

The 2011 champions proceeded to claim a 2-0 win over South Africa in the quarter-finals before their nail-biting 5-3 penalty win over Algeria following a 1-1 stalemate in the semi-finals.

The final saw Tunisia outwitting the Sable Antelopes 3-0 to claim the title, while the hosts Sudan finished third.

2014 champions: Libya

The tournament was won by a north African nation in succession, as Libya lifted the title on South African soil in 2014.

The Libyans laboured to the finish line, showing heart and determination.

After progressing to the knockout stages, they edged Gabon 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 quarter-final stalemate ahead of another penalty shootout victory in the semi-finals against Zimbabwe where they emerged 5-4 victors.

Libya’s lifting of the title came as a result of another penalty shootout victory after a closely contested goalless stalemate against Ghana saw them emerge 4-3 winners.

2016 Champions: DR Congo

Following their lifting of the inaugural title, the Leopards reclaimed their crown in Rwanda.

Drawn in a tough Group B consisting of Cameroon, Angola and Ethiopia – the Leopards finished second behind the Indomitable Lions to set up a quarter-final clash with the hosts, whom they edged 2-1 in extra-time.

A 5-4 victory over Guinea in the semi-finals saw the Leopards proceed to the final where they would outclass Mali with a 3-0 victory to reclaim their title.

The third-place finish was secured by Cote d’Ivoire.

2018 Champions: Morocco

Morocco were the first, and remain the only, nation to win the competition as hosts after staging the 2018 edition.

Headlining a Group A consisting of former hosts Sudan, Guinea and Mauritania, the north Africans finished top of the group with two wins and a draw.

They went on to edge Namibia 2-0 in the quarter-finals before a north African derby between them and former champions Libya saw the hosts win 3-1 after extra-time.

The final was smooth sailing for the hosts where they dismantled Nigeria 4-0 to lift the title on home soil.

2020 Champions: Morocco

The Moroccans also became the first nation to win back-to-back TotalEnergies CAF CHAN titles.

Heading to the Cameroon edition as reigning champions, Morocco continued from where they left off as they again finished top of their group that consisted of Rwanda, Togo and Uganda.

The knockout stages saw them brush aside Chipolopolo 3-1 in the quarter-finals before knocking out the hosts 4-0 in the semi-finals to go on and defend their title with a 2-0 win in the final against Mali.

2022 Champions: Senegal

Algeria played host to the 2022 edition where the title was lifted by a West African nation for the very first time.

Reigning champions, Senegal were flawless enroute to the final where they edged the hosts in a nail-biting final.

The Lions of Teranga finished top of a tough Group B consisting of Cote d’Ivoire, Uganda and former champions DR Congo.

They then continued to edge a plucky Mauritania 1-0 in the quarter-final before narrowly edging Madagascar by the same scoreline in the semi-finals.

The final, played at a sold-out Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers against the hosts concluded with the West Africans lifting the title, after a 5-4 penalty shootout.