Ex-NRP spokesperson says only UDP can salvage Gambia

By Amadou Jadama

Following his defection to the main opposition Unted Democratic Party, a former spokesman of the National Reconciliation Party, Pateh Baldeh has said henceforth he will work hard to get the people of his native Jarra East to support the UDP.

Speaking at a short ceremony at the party leader’s house, Baldeh said the UDP is one of the most important players in the change that came in 2016. He said it was not bad that the UDP and people like himself are not part of the current system which has destroyed all the hope that came with the 2016 change.

“I have been in politics for many years now. Gambians are suffering and only UDP can save the country from further decadence,” he added.

In response, UDP leader Ousainu Darboe welcomed Baldeh and his delegation and praised him for his contribution in the 2016 struggle that liberated the country.

“At that time, UDP and NRP were together and we were working hands in gloves to ensure that Gambians were saved from dictatorship to democratic rule,” Darboe said.

The UDP leader said the struggle to free the country from Jammeh was for good reasons but those reasons are not achieved because most of the things we fought Yahya Jammeh for are still existing.