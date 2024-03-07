Macky Sall dissolves cabinet

- Advertisement -

Senegal’s President Macky Sall has dissolved cabinet after a council of ministers which was held last evening.

Sidiki Kaba was appointed Prime Minister after the dissolution of cabinet.

President Sall maintained that he will leave at the end of his term on 2 April but after a long meeting yesterday, the Constitutional Council said election cannot be held beyond the mandate of the president.

The Constitutional Council of Senegal has rejected the conclusions of the recently held national dialogue.

The Council said “fixing the date of the election beyond the duration of the mandate of the President of the Republic in office is contrary to the Constitution”.

The Council also specified that “only the 19 candidates selected by decision No. 4/E/2024 of February 20, 2024 are participating in the ballot.”

On the continuation of President Sall beyond April 2, the Council stressed that “article 36, paragraph 2 of the Constitution is not applicable in the case where the election does not take place before the end of the mandate in progress”.