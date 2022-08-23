25.2 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Ex-Scorpion T-Boy appointed Under-23 coach

Former Gambian international Abdou Jammeh T-Boy has been appointed head coach of the national Under – 23 team. The former international captain, a veteran of all Gambia’s age categories, landed the job this month and has been immediately tasked to prepare the team for the African Under-23 championship qualifiers next month.

The team will play Burkina Faso in two legs in the first round.

T-Boy’s eventual aim is to reach the finals in Morocco next year and world series later in the year. Abdou is s a holder of FA of Finland’s UEFA B licence coaching convention.

