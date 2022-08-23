‘Jabang drainage is bigger than SSHFC as an entity’

- Advertisement -

During the presentation of food items to the worst hit flood victims in Jabang on Thursday 18th August 2022, the Managing Director of Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC) made it emphatically clear that the D57 million Jabang Real Estate Drainage Project is bigger than social security as an entity, notwithstanding residents were assured that the corporation will not turn its back to its customers. This necessitated the SSHFC to sponsor the Technical Study conducted by the National Roads Authority last year and the report was submitted with a drainage project cost of about D57 million. The report was forwarded to the Ministry of Finance for funding through the Green Climate Fund.