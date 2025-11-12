Executed Nov. 11 soldiers remembered at anniversary

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The chairman of the November 11 Victims and Families Foundation Ballow Saidykhan, has expressed concern that up to now, the exhumed bodies of the soldiers shot in the aftermath of an alleged foiled coup in 1994 have not been handed over to their families for proper burial.

Addressing a gathering commemorating the day at the NHRC conference hall, Saidykhan said the delay is caused by the government’s inability to provide forensic identification.

He paid tribute to the resilience of those who survived and reflected on the importance of justice, truth and reconciliation within the community.

Emmanuel Joof, chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) described the November 11 incident as a “dark and painful chapter” in Gambia’s history.

Joof emphasised the importance of remembering the victims, who were summarily executed without trial. “Their deaths left behind widows, children and families whose pain has lasted for decades,” he said.

He honored the families’ strength by saying their persistence had ensured that the truth about November 11 came to light.

Aji Sira Ndow, Executive Director of ANAKED ,also noted that November 11 is one of the most horrendous days in the country’s history and it should not repeat itself.

The gathering, marking the 31st anniversary of the tragic event, provided an opportunity for collective mourning remembrance and unity.

On November 11, 1994, over a dozen soldiers accused of plotting a coup against the AFPRC junta were summarily executed and buried at the Yundum barracks . Their bodies were discovered and exhumed following testimonies at the truth commission but have not been handed over to their relatives due to lack of proper identification.