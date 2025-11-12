CPA raises concern over use of children at Bakoteh dumpsite protest

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Child Protection Alliance (CPA) has condemned the use of children at a recent protest at the Bakoteh dumpsite, describing the act as “sickening and deeply troubling.” The protest was organised by a group calling itself Gambia First.

In a statement published on its Facebook page, the CPA said the dumpsite is filled with toxic fumes, sharp waste, and heavy machinery that pose serious and immediate dangers to life and health. “No child should ever be near such risks, let alone placed at the frontline of a protest. This act endangers children’s lives and violates national child protection laws as well as our shared moral values and community responsibilities,” CPA cautioned.

It also emphasised that using children in protests violates national child protection laws and moral values.

The organisation called on the Department of Social Welfare and relevant authorities to investigate the incident and ensure that no child is exposed to harm in the name of protest or activism.

“The CPA urged community leaders, parents, and guardians to act responsibly and protect children from harm. Children belong in safe spaces, not in protests or dumpsites,” the statement concluded.