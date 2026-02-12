Expanding electricity but forgetting maintenance

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

With the government’s rapid expansion of electricity distribution in this election year, one issue that is rarely discussed is maintenance. Any electricity grid requires significant maintenance even in the absence of rapid expansion. Such routine maintenance includes inspection and repairs of cables, conductors, insulators, transformers, and others.

But with the rapid, politically-inspired expansion of electricity distribution in The Gambia by Barrow’s government, maintenance concerns are even more critical. Unfortunately, maintenance is often overlooked in virtually all infrastructure projects in The Gambia – whether public buildings, machinery, or roads.

Not surprisingly, maintenance is also overlooked in this political exercise that is masquerading as electricity access. Technical distribution and transmission losses are already high in The Gambia. With this massive expansion, this problem will only become bigger.

I have had confidential discussions with several Nawec field staff who confirmed that this expansion is happening without the required investment in maintenance. They are aware that the higher-ups in Nawec are not bringing this to the President’s attention. And the President or the people around him either don’t understand this issue or are oblivious to it.

Adequate maintenance requires investment in equipment, as well as trained personnel. This means that on top of the country’s lack of electricity generation capacity to meet demand, insufficient maintenance will ensure that this distribution expansion has no meaningful impact on electricity access or reliability on the average Gambian.

It is simply a political exercise and a white elephant. Without a change of government in December 2026, electricity blackouts will worsen, and Nawec’s financial position will continue to deteriorate as the country borrows more and more from Senegal. Since the government covers NAWEC’s losses, this means that our national debt will also continue to balloon.

Ousman Gagigo

Justice Prevails: High Court

Acquits Abdoulaye Sanyang

Dear Editor,

We welcome the high court judge’s decision to acquit and discharge Abdoulaye Sanyang. This ruling demonstrates the strength of The Gambia’s judicial system and upholds the principles of justice and fairness.

The court’s decision reflects a thorough examination of the evidence presented. We respect the judicial process and the rule of law.

It’s also important to acknowledge The Gambia’s past and the importance of accountability. The government should ensure justice is applied fairly and consistently, noting that allegations of grave transgressions during the dictatorship remain a concern.

Justice Jaiteh’s ruling has sent a clear message to the Gambian authorities and the international community that justice is being served in The Gambia.

Noting the broader context, many serious allegations, including those involving the Jungullars and the killing squad, are yet to be addressed. We hope this outcome contributes to The Gambia’s ongoing efforts to build a just and equitable society, with respect for human rights and the rule of law.

Musa Bassadi Jawara

Economist & Author