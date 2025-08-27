Experts outline ambitious plans to transform Africa’s commodity, trade finance at London conference 

- Advertisement -

Experts at the Ghana International Bank (GHIB) Converge 2025 conference in London unveiled ambitious new strategies designed to transform Africa’s commodity and trade finance sector, aiming to close the continent’s persistent $80-90 billion annual trade finance gap and move African economies up the value chain. GHIB is a leading UK-based African financial institution.

A grand gathering with bold ideas

The conference convened policymakers, financiers, commodity executives, and legal specialists to brainstorm solutions for Africa’s most pressing trade challenges. Discussions centered on the urgent need for specialised commodity finance instruments—such as pre-export financing, inventory finance, and equipment leasing—to address the deep-rooted bottlenecks that hamper investment in processing and value addition.

Closing the Finance Gap and Building Capacity

GHIB’s new initiatives, backed by a $50 million partnership with British International Investment (BII), will support trade flows in frontier markets like Ghana International Bank plc (GHIB), a leading UK-based African financial institution, and British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor, today announced a $50m trade finance facility covering Sierra Leone, Liberia, The Gambia, Benin, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Tanzania.

The plan involves risk-sharing agreements, targeted pilot projects, and partnerships with both local banks and development finance institutions to ensure liquidity and sustainable growth. This approach recognizes that most commercial banks lack the expertise and risk appetite to serve Africa’s SMEs and producers directly, necessitating combined efforts across the banking sector.

Dean Adansi, Chief Executive Officer of GHIB, spearheaded the value-addition initiative as Lord Boateng, the Gambia Central Bank – Governor Buah Saidy, and senior central bank officials join industry leaders for three days of high-level discussions in London from 6-8 August.

Organised under the theme ‘Rethinking Commodity Finance for Growth’, the conference examined the opportunities and structural reforms necessary to expedite Africa’s industrialisation, enhance its trade standing, and unlock new revenue streams.

GHIB Chief Executive Officer, Dean Adansi advocated for a reconfiguration of Africa’s commodity export model.

He pointed out that 14% of Africa’s exports consist of value-added goods a statistic that has remained stagnant for decades representing a significant loss of potential earnings worth billions in unrealised export revenues.

“We are missing out on billions in export income because we continue to export raw cocoa instead of chocolate, raw gold instead of refined bullion, and raw cashew instead of processed kernels,” Mr Adansi informed the attendees.

He said the financing solutions are available, but they require alignment among banks, policymakers, and industry.

CEO Adansi suggested the establishment of a dedicated value-addition funds, expanding structured trade finance for processing facilities, and encouraging risk-sharing agreements between African and international lenders.

He also called for regulatory harmonisation across African economies to facilitate the free movement of processed goods under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

A keynote session titled ‘Growing Africa through Commodities’ featured Governor Buah Saidy of the Central Bank of the Gambia, who provided a candid evaluation of the strategic importance of commodities in maintaining macroeconomic stability.

“For too long, Africa’s commodity wealth has been exported in its rawest form, resulting in lost value and jobs abroad,” Governor Saidy stated, adding that “by investing in domestic refining capabilities, developing regional value chains, and securing fairer trade terms, we can stabilize our currencies, bolster reserves, and foster lasting resilience in our economies.”

Representing Ghana’s Central Bank, First Deputy Governor Dr Zakaria Mumuni emphasised the Bank of Ghana’s dedication to enhancing domestic gold refining capacity and incorporating ESG considerations into commodity sector policies.

He noted that refining at the source could decrease Ghana’s reliance on imported refined bullion and serve as a safeguard against global market volatility.

“Ghana’s long-term macroeconomic stability hinges on our capacity to derive more value from the commodities we produce,” he asserted.

He said boosting domestic gold refining capacity is not merely about increasing export revenues but fortifying Ghana’s reserves, improving its trade balance, and ensuring that the country benefit more directly from its resources.

Delivering a keynote address on the second day, Lord Paul Boateng, a former UK Cabinet Minister and GHIB Board Member, contended that Africa must regard its commodity resources as geopolitical assets.

“Critical minerals, cocoa and gold are not just entries in a trade ledger. They are bargaining chips in a shifting global landscape and Africa must leverage them to secure technology transfers, infrastructure investments, and sustainable value chains,” he stated.

His comments set the stage for a panel discussion on the competition for critical minerals; a sector expected to thrive due to increasing global demand for battery metals and clean energy inputs.

Panelists examined the policy frameworks and financing models necessary to ensure Africa transitions from extraction to refining and high-value manufacturing, particularly within electric vehicle supply chains.

Panel highlights breadth, depth, and solutions

Day 3 of the event featured numerous panels and fireside chats that delved into the commodity finance landscape from various angles.

Commodity trade as a catalyst for economic renewal

Speakers analyzed Africa’s current commodity profile and identified financing gaps that hinder the development of processing industries.

Case studies showcased cocoa and cashew processing as early adopters in value addition.

New methods of commodity financing – The cocoa case study

This discussion used Ghana’s cocoa sector as a framework to explore how hybrid financing models and forward contracts can be structured to support smallholder farmers and processors.

Minerals and petroleum finance

Executives from the mining, energy, and banking sectors debated how to create competitive financing packages for large-scale extractive projects while incorporating local content requirements.

AI and block chain in commodity finance

Technology leaders showcased practical applications for digital ledgers in trade documentation, fraud reduction, and tracking goods in transit.

Success factors in commodity finance

This session brought together bankers and trade finance specialists to analyse the elements that contribute to successful commodity finance deals, from credit risk.