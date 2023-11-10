Faith & Financial Sacrifice: Launch of Tehrik Jadid Year 2023

- Advertisement -

Friday Sermon delivered by Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(at)

‘Spending Out of That Which You Love – The Essence of Tahrik-e-Jadid’

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad (aba) recited the following verse, the translation of which is:

- Advertisement -

‘Never shall you attain to righteousness unless you spend out of that which you love; and whatever you spend, Allah surely knows it well.’ (The Holy Qur’an, 3:93)

His Holiness (aba) said that in this verse, Allah has made it clear that the highest standards of virtue are achieved when a person spends out of that which they love.

Spending Out of the Wealth You Love Leads to True Virtue

- Advertisement -

His Holiness (aba) quoted the Promised Messiah (as) who said that true virtue, which leads to salvation, can be attained when one spends out of their most precious and beloved wealth. Spending out of useless wealth is meaningless, rather, the wealth which is most dear to a person must be spent in order to become the most dear to God. How can one attain heights in rank without enduring difficulty? The Companions of the Holy Prophet (sa) did not just happen to attain their rank, rather they did so only after a great deal of struggle. Blessed are those who do not care about enduring difficulties for the sake of Allah.

His Holiness (aba) said that this was the spirit which the Promised Messiah (as) wished to inculcate in his Community. Now, there is a large number of people in this Community who put their own needs aside and instead make financial sacrifices for the sake of their faith. These days, we are seeing increasing financial difficulties in the world, especially in developed countries. Current wars in the world and the negligence of politicians have led to these circumstances. Yet, despite this, the financial sacrifices of Ahmadis have continued to increase. This may be difficult for a worldly person to understand, but a person of faith knows that it is a result of such sacrifices that the blessings of Allah increase.

Faith-Inspiring Incidents of Sacrifice Towards Tahrik-e-Jadid

His Holiness (aba) said that as is tradition, the first Sermon in November marks the new year of Tahrik-e-Jadid. His Holiness (aba) said that he would present some incidents in relation to Tahrik-eJadid.

His Holiness (aba) said that he has received a long list of women who have sacrificed their jewellery and given it for Tahrik-e-Jadid. One of the initial mandates of the Second Caliph (ra) at the outset of Tahrik-eJadid was that rather than having jewellery made, women should offer that wealth in financial sacrifices. However, it can be even more difficult to have something already in your possession and then give it up in the form of financial sacrifice. Such examples are found throughout the world.

His Holiness (aba) said that there are also examples of those who are less fortunate, yet still offer financial sacrifices, after which God bestows His favours upon them in ways that render them astonished. Those who are wealthy should take a lesson from this. There are examples of those who are less fortunate offering fifty or even a hundred per cent of what they own as a financial sacrifice, whereas some wealthy people will only offer one per cent.

His Holiness (aba) said that a motorcycle mechanic from GuineaBissau was enjoined to offer something for Tahrik-e-Jadid and he offered whatever he had in his pocket. At the same time, his daughterin-law came asking him for money to make dinner. Since he had already pledged the amount for Tahrik-e-Jadid, he told her to remain patient. He then received a phone call from a government office saying that some time prior he had worked on their motorcycles but had not been paid, and so he should come to the office to pick up a check. In this way, he was immediately rewarded for his sacrifice, and he went home and happily told his family about what happened.

His Holiness (aba) said that a man in Tanzania was informed by the company he worked for that there would be a salary cut for all the employees. It was at that time that he also received a call about making financial sacrifices for Tahrik-e-Jadid. He did not express his worry due to his financial situation, and instead paid his pledge in full. The next day, he was informed by his company that although the salary of the other employees would be cut, there would not be any cut to his salary. He attributed this to the fact that he had made a financial sacrifice for Tahrik-e-Jadid.

His Holiness (aba) said that there was a young man in Australia who had not made any financial contributions for ten years. After sitting with the missionary, he started offering financial contributions again, including for Tahrik-e-Jadid. Some time later, he called the missionary to inform him that he had received a promotion at work which was completely unexpected. He attributed it to the fact that he had started making financial sacrifices, which he vowed never to stop doing it again.

His Holiness (aba) said that in Kazakhstan, a man who was regular in offering financial sacrifices was made redundant from his job. A little while later, he fell ill and had to purchase some expensive medicines. He was very worried due to his financial circumstances. One day, knowing that there was nothing in it, he decided to check the balance on his credit card, and to his astonishment, he found there to be 190,000 in the local currency in his bank account. He found out that his former company had transferred the amount into his account as a gift for the hard work and trustworthiness that he showed during his employment.

His Holiness (aba) said that a man from Senegal did not have the funds to fulfil his pledge for Tahrik-e-Jadid as the year was coming to an end. However, he said that he would certainly offer the amount he had pledged, even if it meant selling his clothes. A few days later, he went to the local missionary and asked him to receive his financial sacrifice. He said that somehow, unexpectedly, his daughter sent him money, which enabled him to fulfil his pledge for Tahrik-e-Jadid.

His Holiness (aba) said that a new Ahmadi in Tanzania had made a large pledge for Tahrik-e-Jadid. He was a farmer, and due to there not being rain, there were not many crops. He was very worried about how he would be able to fulfil his pledge. One day, he received a call from an old friend with whom he had not spoken for a very long time, who said that he was sending him some money. Upon receiving the amount, he went straight to the local missionary and fulfilled his pledge for Tahrik-e-Jadid.

(These are just a few examples of the various incidents mentioned by His Holiness (aba))

The Purpose of Establishing Tahrik-e-Jadid

His Holiness (aba) said that this is the manner in which even new Ahmadis have established a zeal for financial sacrifices. Can the attempts of the opponents of Ahmadiyyat extinguish this light which has been lit by God? They can try their best, but the ultimate end of the opponents of Ahmadiyyat is destined to be failure and frustration.

His Holiness (aba) said that Tahrik-e-Jadid was initiated at a time when the Ahmadiyya Community was facing opposition from all sides. This institution was created with the primary focus of propagating the message and thereby expanding the Ahmadiyyat Community so as to raise the flag of Islam in every country of the world. It is in the spirit of upholding this purpose that we find such examples of financial sacrifices today.

His Holiness (aba) said that the Ahrar movement had claimed that they would eradicate Ahmadiyyat from the face of the earth; they would eliminate Qadian and they had made plans to desecrate various sites, including the grave of the Promised Messiah (as). Rather than being stopped by the government, they would be supported by them. It was under these circumstances that the Second Caliph devised a plan for the Community, part of which was making financial sacrifices. As a result, many sincere members of the Community started writing to the Second Caliph right away that they were prepared to make whatever sacrifice was required. Then, the Second Caliph formally announced the creation of a fund in order to respond to attacks against the Community by propagating the message of Islam Ahmadiyyat. At that time, the goal was to raise 27,000 Rs. in three years. However, the passion of the members of the Community was such that an amount of 100,000 Rs. was collected within the span of just one year. This spirit of sacrifice did not remain limited to them, as now that same spirit of sacrifice is witnessed all around the world.

Phases of the Tahrik-e-Jadid Scheme

His Holiness (aba) said that initially, the Second Caliph (ra) extended this scheme from three years to ten years. However, after seeing the increasing passion and zeal with which members of the Community continued to make sacrifices, this scheme became a permanent staple.

His Holiness (aba) said that there were 5,000 people who initially made sacrifices under this scheme and thus became part of Daftar Awwal (phase 1). After ten years, the Second Caliph (ra) established Daftar Daum (phase 2), the time period for which he set as 19 years, and then also announced that a new Daftar would be established every 19 years. Then, Daftar Siwam (phase 3) was announced by the Third Caliph (rh), but its establishment was attributed to the Second Caliph (rh) as well. Then Daftar Chaharam (phase 4) was established by the Fourth Caliph (rh). Then, in 2004, Daftar Panjam (phase 5) was established by His Holiness, the Fifth Caliph (aba). His Holiness (aba) announced that today, after the completion of another 19 years, he was announcing the establishment of Daftar Shasham (phase 6) and all new members and children should now be categorised under this category.

His Holiness (aba) said that the manner in which those who offer financial sacrifices for Tahrik-e-Jadid are blessed proves that this is a divine scheme. His Holiness (aba) said there is also room for improvement where those blessed with wealth can increase in their sacrifices.

His Holiness (aba) said that today, the number of our mosques in 220 countries of the world is more than 9,300. The number of mission houses is more than 3,400. There are dozens of mosques and mission houses currently under construction. The number of missionaries and mu’allimeen (teachers) in the world is close to 5,000 and is increasing. The Holy Qur’an has been translated into 77 languages. Literature in various languages continues to be published and a lot of other work is also being done through Tahrik-eJadid along with other schemes.

Announcement of the 89th Year of Tahrik-e-Jadid

His Holiness (aba) announced that the 89th year of Tahrik-eJadid came to its conclusion and announced the start of the 90th year. In the previous year, the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community offered a sacrifice of 17.20 million pounds, an increase of over £700,000 compared to last year. This is despite the difficult financial situation in the world. Aside from Pakistan, the positions of countries according to their contributions are as follows:

1. Germany

2. Britain

3. Canada

4. USA

5. Middle Eastern Country

6. India

7. Australia

8. Indonesia

9. Middle Eastern Country

10. Ghana

His Holiness (aba) prayed that may Allah bless all those who have offered financial sacrifices and enable them to continue offering even greater sacrifices in the future.

His Holiness (aba) urged not to forget the Palestinians in our prayers. His Holiness (aba) prayed that may Allah swiftly procure the means for their freedom from the grave injustices that the women and children in Palestine are facing