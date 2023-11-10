GFF CONFIRMS SALE OF 4 CLUBS

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has announced that four football clubs in the national league have been purchased by new owners who in most cases have changed the names of the clubs concerned.

A statement from Football House explained: “Four clubs, three from the men’s league and one from the women’s league, have recently changed ownership ahead of the beginning of the new season.

The concerned clubs are Gamtel, PSV Wellingara (both relegated to the second division), Medical Football Club and Abuko United, third from bottom in last season’s women’s first division league”.

- Advertisement -

According to the GFF, Gamtel is bought by Senegalese football agent, now turned administrator, Yusupha Fall and has changed the club’s name to Serekunda Football Club. Medical, a team from Bansang in the Central River Region has been bought by Kemo Ceesay and his Dutch partner, Ari Terrefers and since renamed it as Gambian Dutch Lions.

Elsewhere, a consortium led by Papa Yusupha Njie, the founder of Unique Group and Saul Frazer the proprietor of Global Properties, have also completed the full takeover of PSV Wellingara Football Club. The new owners have since renamed it to Unique Global Football Club. Omar Saidykhan, the owner of TMT Football Club has purchased Abuko United and renamed it TMT Women’s FC.

The GFF secretary general Lamin Jassey described the recent developments as a testament of the remarkable strides made in Gambian football under the leadership of Lamin Kaba Bajo. He added that the domestic league is getting more attractive and that people should expect further investment.