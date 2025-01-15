Fajara skills centre graduates 35 students

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

The Fajara Skills Development Centre Saturday graduated 35 students who have completed training in various vocational skills.

Held at the centre’s premises, the graduation was attended by relatives of the graduates, friends, and government officials. The graduates were trained on sewing, fashion design, cookery and pastry, hairdressing, beauty therapy, and essential subjects like English, math, and entrepreneurship.

Jane Abel Thomas, the proprietress of the skills development centre, expressed delight over the successful graduation.

Thomas highlighted the importance of discipline and effective communication in their training programs as key to client relationships.

“The importance of humility, patience, and the application of skills in the workforce, encouraging young people to find dignity in labour within their own country rather than seeking opportunities abroad is crucial,” she added.

Nelly Jarju, a graduate in tailoring, shared her transformative experience, stating, “I came here not knowing anything; now I am confident in my skills.”

She emphasised the importance of self-employment, asserting that having skills allows individuals to dictate their own lives rather than working for someone and being dictated.

The mayor of Banjul, Rohey Malick Lowe commended Thomas for her inspiring work.

She noted that women’s contributions in societal development are vital to the social economy of The Gambia.

She called for collaborative efforts from all genders to support women’s empowerment, recognising that traditional norms often dictate societal roles.