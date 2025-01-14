CAF increases CHAN 2025 prize money ahead of draw

- Advertisement -

Caf has increased the winners’ prize money for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN) to $3.5 million, the highest in the tournament’s history. The total prize pool has also risen to $10.4 million, a 32% increase from the $7.9 million awarded at the last edition held in Algeria in 2023.

Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania will co-host the tournament from February 1 to February 28. The draw for this tournament of local based national team players is expected tomorrow.

The winner of CHAN 2025 will earn more than the combined winnings of the past two champions: Senegal, who earned $2 million in 2023, and Morocco, who took home $1.25 million in 2021. This year’s prize for the champions also dwarfs the total prize pool of the inaugural edition of CHAN, held in 2009 in Ivory Coast.

During the 2009 tournament, Caf distributed $3.25 million in total prize money. Winners DR Congo earned $750,000, runners-up Ghana received $400,000, and the losing semi-finalists, Zambia and Senegal, shared $500,000. The quarter-finalists took home $175,000 each, while third-place group finishers earned $125,000, and the bottom-placed teams received $100,000 each.

Caf maintained this prize structure until the 2018 edition in Morocco, after Kenya was replaced as the host. That year, Morocco won the tournament and received $1.25 million, while runners-up Nigeria earned $700,000 – almost as much as the competition’s four previous champions combined. The semi-finalists banked $400,000, quarter-finalists received $300,000, and teams finishing third and last in their groups took home $250,000 respectively.

This prize structure carried over to CHAN 2020, held in Cameroon in 2021. However, the 2023 edition in Algeria saw a major shift, with the total prize money rising to $7.9 million. Winners Senegal earned $2 million, runners-up received $800,000, and semi-finalists took home $500,000 each. The quarter-finalists were awarded $400,000, while third-place group finishers received $300,000, and bottom-placed teams earned $200,000.

Caf has yet to announce prize money allocations for finishing positions in CHAN 2025. However, it is likely the runners-up will see their share increase to at least $1 million.

The $3.5 million prize for CHAN 2025 champions represents 34% of the total prize pool—the highest percentage in the competition’s history. From 2009 to 2014, winners took home 23% of the prize money, a share that dropped to 22% in 2020 before rising to 25% in 2023.

In comparison, CHAN 2025’s winner will earn half as much as the champions of the last Afcon, Ivory Coast, who pocketed $7 million. This increase reflects CAF’s strategy of investing in African football to make it more appealing to fans, sponsors, and stakeholders globally.

Caf President Dr Patrice Motsepe reiterated this during the announcement: “This competition is part of our strategy of investing in African football and making it appealing and attractive to football fans, TV viewers, sponsors, partners, and other stakeholders in Africa and worldwide.”

CHAN’s prize money now ranks third among Caf’s competitions. Only the winners of AFCON ($7 million) and the Caf Champions League ($4 million) earn more. Previously, the CHAN winner’s prize of $2 million was on par with the Caf Confederation Cup.

With the CHAN 2025 draw set for January 15, 2025, in Nairobi, the stage is set for the most competitive edition yet, as teams vie for a record-breaking prize.