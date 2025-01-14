- Advertisement -

After a ridiculously easy home game against the second worst team in the top four divisions of English professional football, Morecambe, the difficulty level of Chelsea’s FA Cup campaign will increased markedly. They will hit the road in the fourth round, and visit Yankba Minteh’s Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea had beaten the Seagulls in four straights across all competitions but Brighton don’t lose very often these days (only Arsenal and Liverpool have fewer defeats in the league at this point).

The fourth round will take place over the weekend of February 8.

The draw, in full, is as follows:

Manchester United vs Leicester City,

Leeds United vs Millwall OR Dag & Red,

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea,

Preston North End OR Charlton, Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers,

Exeter City vs Nottingham Forest,

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town,

Blackburn Rovers vs Wolves,

Mansfield Town OR Wigan Athletic vs Fulham,

Birmingham City vs Newcastle United,

Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool,

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth,

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur,

Southampton vs Burnley,

Leyton Orient PR Derby County vs Manchester City,

Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace, and Stoke City vs Cardiff City.

weaintgotnohistory