spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
30.2 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Sports

CHELSEA GETS MINTEH’S BRIGHTON IN FA CUP

- Advertisement -

After a ridiculously easy home game against the second worst team in the top four divisions of English professional football, Morecambe, the difficulty level of Chelsea’s FA Cup campaign will increased markedly. They will hit the road in the fourth round, and visit Yankba Minteh’s Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea had beaten the Seagulls in four straights across all competitions but Brighton don’t lose very often these days (only Arsenal and Liverpool have fewer defeats in the league at this point).

The fourth round will take place over the weekend of February 8.

- Advertisement -

The draw, in full, is as follows:

Manchester United vs Leicester City,

Leeds United vs Millwall OR Dag & Red,

- Advertisement -

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea,

Preston North End OR Charlton, Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers,

Exeter City vs Nottingham Forest,

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town,

Blackburn Rovers vs Wolves,

Mansfield Town OR Wigan Athletic vs Fulham,

Birmingham City vs Newcastle United,

Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool,

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth,

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur,

Southampton vs Burnley,

Leyton Orient PR Derby County vs Manchester City,

Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace, and Stoke City vs Cardiff City.

weaintgotnohistory

Previous article
The false meritocracy of the West and beyond
Next article
CAF increases CHAN 2025 prize money ahead of draw
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions